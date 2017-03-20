Toni Cox recognized with Distinguished Principals award

Searcy Elementary Principal Toni Cox has been recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP) with a Distinguished Principals award. She received the award during the MAESP 2017 Leadership Conference held March 11-14 at Tan-Tar-A Resort at Osage Beach.

The Missouri Distinguished Principals program honors outstanding elementary and middle-level administrators who ensure that Missouri’s children acquire a sound foundation for lifelong learning and achievement.

Ms. Cox was nominated

