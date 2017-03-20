"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Toni Cox recognized with Distinguished Principals award

Searcy Elementary Principal Toni Cox has been recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals (MAESP) with a Distinguished Principals award. She received the award during the MAESP 2017 Leadership Conference held March 11-14 at Tan-Tar-A Resort at Osage Beach.

The Missouri Distinguished Principals program honors outstanding elementary and middle-level administrators who ensure that Missouri’s children acquire a sound foundation for lifelong learning and achievement.

Ms. Cox was nominated

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
