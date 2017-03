Pattonsburg Multi-Purpose Center

A huge thank you to the volunteers that helped prepare the meal this last Monday when the cooks were both away. Kathy Bray, Diana Brown and Peggy Burnett made a great spaghetti luncheon.

If you’d like to volunteer, just let us know. We need people not only to help wipe off tables after lunch, but also to deliver meals in Pattonsburg, help in the kitchen from time to time, etc.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.