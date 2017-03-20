"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Ma-Has-Kah scout leaders recognized, can you name that district?

Several outstanding scout leaders were recently recognized at the annual recognition dinner of the Ma-Has-Kah District. The District Light Bulb Award was presented to Craig Hathcock, Gallatin, for his leadership as District Commissioner and Woodbadge.

Dean Sager, Trenton, was presented the District Award of Merit, the highest recognition for the district. Mr. Sager has been involved in scouting for over 50 years, and has served as the scoutmaster for Troop 

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 20th, 2017 | Category: Clubs & Organizations, Community News, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply