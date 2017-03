Corner café has a new look, drop by and see

The Corner Café, located at the four-way stop on the east side of the square in Gallatin, held a grand re-opening on March 14, according to owner Sue Cox of rural Jameson.

The remodeling project was prompted by a desire for change. The work was done by Rick and Cathy Eaton and Tony Hogan. The café was closed for five days. The interior has been brightly painted and the office

