Winston sets trash pickup date, contracts with R&W Container

The Winston Utilities Clerk explained that a bulk trash pickup has been set for Saturday, June 24, and the current trash contract ends in June. Pat Watkins asked the Winston Village Board of Trustees to consider renewing the current contract between Winston and R&W Container with a small price increase. After discussion, the board renewed the contract with the adjustments in price.

In other business at the March 6 meeting,

