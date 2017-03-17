Pollinator crops and beekeeping meeting

The Greenhills Beekeepers Club will be hosting an informational meeting on Pollinator Crops: Their Importance and Production, Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Building in Braymer. There is no cost for attending the program.

Presenters will include Dan Switzer, discussing various conservation cost share programs through NRCS and FSA for establishing pollinator crops. Tim Baker with the University of Missouri Extension will also discuss some of

