Driver exam moves to library

On April 4, the Gallatin Driver Examination Station normally located in the Daviess County Courthouse, 102 North Main Street, Gallatin, will be relocated to Daviess County Library, 306 Grand Street, Gallatin. Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change is due to elections being held in the Daviess County Courthouse.

Normal testing hours will resume at the Daviess County Courthouse on April 11, 2017.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.