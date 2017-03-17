"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Driver exam moves to library

On April 4, the Gallatin Driver Examination Station normally located in the Daviess County Courthouse, 102 North Main Street, Gallatin, will be relocated to Daviess County Library, 306 Grand Street, Gallatin. Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change is due to elections being held in the Daviess County Courthouse.

Normal testing hours will resume at the Daviess County Courthouse on April 11, 2017.

