Lois Estep 1929-2017

Farewell services for Lois Estep will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 66102. Care is provided by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lois I. Estep, 87, St. Joseph, formerly of Pattonsburg, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born Oct. 4, 1929, to Sterling and Elsie (Watts) Herriman in Hoffman, Okla.

