GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Lois Estep 1929-2017

Farewell services for Lois Estep will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., 66102. Care is provided by Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lois I. Estep, 87, St. Joseph, formerly of Pattonsburg, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at a local healthcare facility.

She was born Oct. 4, 1929, to Sterling and Elsie (Watts) Herriman in Hoffman, Okla.

March 16th, 2017

