Brush control meeting set Wednesday, March 22

Daviess County Farm Bureau and Daviess County will host a public meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Gallatin Lions Club building. The topic is brush control and the need to put some teeth in the brush control laws. Missouri State Representative J Eggleston and State Senator Dan Hegeman will be in attendance.

There will also be discussion about counties taking over the maintenance of blacktop roads and

