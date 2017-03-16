Bo Harris 1947-2017

Memorial services for Bo Harris will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at McWilliams Funeral Home, Gallatin. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Bo Harris, 69, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry, of the home; daughters, Heather (Mike) Keith, Andee and Bethany Harris; sisters, Sandy (Larry) Adams, and Janettie

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.