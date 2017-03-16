"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Auditor Galloway to investigate questionable government payouts

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has directed her staff to begin a review of potentially improper or inappropriate payouts made with public dollars.

The review comes after recent reporting found the former director of the Department of Conservation was still receiving salary payments more than eight months after his employment ended, potentially as part of a separation or settlement agreement to resolve claims that may have been levied against the

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 16th, 2017 | Category: Local Government | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply