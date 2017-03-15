"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Final week for ‘Jim the Wonder Dog’ educational series

This is the final week of the Newspaper in Education series “Jim the Wonder Dog,” which has been running in the Gallatin North Missourian for the past eight weeks. The series is provided by the Missouri Press Foundation and comes with an activity guide which can be utilized by classroom teachers. Gallatin R-5 elementary classes which have participated in this project are Tina Herring’s third grade, Shannon McBroom’s kindergarten, Sydney

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 15th, 2017 | Category: Education, School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply