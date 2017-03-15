Daviess County Sheriff’s incident report

3-7-17
8 am – Voreecesa Pierro, 39,Kansas City , was arrested in Jackson County and transferred to DDCRJ on Daviess County warrant for class D felony driving while revoked and traffic offenses. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only.
9 am – Court in session.
10:04 am – Doris Leach, 40, Jamesport, was taken into custody from court on a Caldwell County warrant for misdemeanor passing bad checks. Leach was
