Capitol Perspectives: A Missouri Senate lion

by Phill Brooks

This March, Missouri lost one of the most effective state senators I’ve seen, and one of the most complex, fascinating and dedicated. He was John Schneider, a St. Louis County Democrat, who died on March 2 at the age of 80.

Until voter-approved term limits kicked him out of office, he had served in Missouri’s Senate nearly one third of a century — from 1971 until 2002.

