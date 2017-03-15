"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Blast from the past

March 14, 2007

Shelly Renee Taul, daughter of Alan and Cathy Maddox of Gallatin and Donald Taul of Jamesport, graduated with honors Magna Cum Laude, Dec. 16, 2006, from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Gallatin R-5 freshman Levi Michener, who recently captured a third place medal in the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships, received Academic All-State recognition.

Riley Rains, a senior at Gallatin R-5, recently signed

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 15th, 2017 | Category: Historic, Human Interest | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply