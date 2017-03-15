Blast from the past

March 14, 2007

Shelly Renee Taul, daughter of Alan and Cathy Maddox of Gallatin and Donald Taul of Jamesport, graduated with honors Magna Cum Laude, Dec. 16, 2006, from Missouri Western State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Gallatin R-5 freshman Levi Michener, who recently captured a third place medal in the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships, received Academic All-State recognition.

Riley Rains, a senior at Gallatin R-5, recently signed

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.