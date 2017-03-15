Bids, bids, more bids approved by commissioners

County Commission
David Cox moved to approve FOB bids from both Trager ($11.00) and Norris ($11.15). For townships, bids were accepted at the following rates:
Norris Quarries: Benton, $15.95; Grand River, $13.95; Jackson, $14.30; Liberty, $13.95; Lincoln, $15.70; Monroe, $13.95; Salem, $15.95; Sheridan, $14.17; Union, $13.75; Washington, $15.60; Daviess County Special Road District, $14.95; Jamesport Special Road District, $14.30.
Trager Limestone LLC: Colfax, $15; Harrison, $14.50; Jefferson, $14.75; Marion, $14.60;
