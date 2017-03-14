"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Wetland Reserve Enhancement Project Deadline is April 24

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications until April 24 for technical and financial assistance to help conservation partners and landowners protect, restore and enhance critical wetlands on agricultural lands.

Restored wetlands improve water quality downstream and improve wildlife habitat, while also providing flood prevention and recreational benefits to communities. Funding will be provided through NRCS’ Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP​), part of the

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 14th, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply