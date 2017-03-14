Wetland Reserve Enhancement Project Deadline is April 24

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications until April 24 for technical and financial assistance to help conservation partners and landowners protect, restore and enhance critical wetlands on agricultural lands.

Restored wetlands improve water quality downstream and improve wildlife habitat, while also providing flood prevention and recreational benefits to communities. Funding will be provided through NRCS’ Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP​), part of the

