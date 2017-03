Three arrested in theft of pickup from Gallatin square

Gallatin police have made three arrests in a vehicle theft reported on Feb. 13, 2017.

The 2001 Chevy pickup was owned by Corey Endicott of Gallatin. It was stolen from where he had parked it on North Market and West Jackson in Gallatin. It was recovered by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15 in Oregon, Mo.

The probable cause statement was filed by Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards.

