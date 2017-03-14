"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Gerald Holcomb

A memorial service for Gerald Holcomb will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Lung Association.

Gerald Holcomb, 79, Smithville, died Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Mission, Texas.

Gerald was born on Nov. 26, 1937, in Coffey, to

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
