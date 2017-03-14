"Like" us on Facebook

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Elvin Noel 1939-2017

Elvin Eugene Noel, 77, passed away on March 12, 2017.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Cemetery near Gallatin. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Gallatin or the Green Hills Animal

