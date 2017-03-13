Southside Tavern burglarized

Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards reported a burglary at the Southside Tavern, which took place on the night of March 8 and was reported on March 9.

One of the doors of the building, located at 903 South Main, was forced open. The burglars forced entry to take the change from several vending machines, including a juke box and a couple of pool tables.

The investigation is ongoing.

