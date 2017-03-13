"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Southside Tavern burglarized

Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards reported a burglary at the Southside Tavern, which took place on the night of March 8 and was reported on March 9.

One of the doors of the building, located at 903 South Main, was forced open. The burglars forced entry to take the change from several vending machines, including a juke box and a couple of pool tables.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Daviess

