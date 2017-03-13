Shonna Morrison recognized by counselor association

Shonna Morrison of Gallatin Elementary School was one of four counselors recognized by The Northwest Missouri School Counselor Association at its counselor of the year awards for elementary, middle, secondary and multilevel schools during the group’s spring conference, held at EmPowerU in St. Joseph.

The other three award winners were Angela McDaniel of Cameron Middle School, Lynn Knock of Lawson High School, and Becky Whitmer of Stewartsville C-2.



