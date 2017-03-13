Robert (Bob) Gentry 1944-2017

Robert (Bob) Gentry, 72, of Gallatin passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the North Kansas City Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin. Visitation will be Monday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the Church. Burial is at Lile Cemetery in Gallatin. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in care of McWilliams Funeral Home
