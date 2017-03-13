Missouri SMP warns about national telephone spoofing scam

The Missouri Senior Medicare Patrol issued this warning for consumers to be wary of scam artists who call their phone numbers claiming to be a federal agency.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) recently confirmed that its hotline telephone number is being used as part of a telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country.
The scammers represent themselves as HHS OIG
