GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Missouri SMP warns about national telephone spoofing scam

The Missouri Senior Medicare Patrol issued this warning for consumers to be wary of scam artists who call their phone numbers claiming to be a federal agency.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) recently confirmed that its hotline telephone number is being used as part of a telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country.

The scammers represent themselves as HHS OIG

March 13th, 2017

