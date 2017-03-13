Calendar of Events
March 21: FBLA students serve lunch; March 24: Community Luncheon at BTC Bank; March 28: Blood Glucose testing 10:30-12; March 31: Nominations for Area Wide Elections.
The Active Aging Resource Center will be participating in the 15th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the homebound and vulnerable seniors who rely on its vital safety net.
The Active Aging Resource
