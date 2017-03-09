"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Ready to get strong and healthy and stay that way?

Active Aging Resource Center in Gallatin will be offering the eight-week long exercise class known as Stay Strong, Stay Healthy. Stay Strong, Stay healthy is an evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults. The eight-week program includes 16 exercise classes that meet twice weekly for one hour.

The progressive exercise program is designed to place a gradually increased workload on the heart, lungs, muscles and bones to help improve

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 9th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply