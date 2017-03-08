"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Pitch for potholes

The Missouri Department of Transportation is kicking off an enhanced pothole repair initiative starting today. Through the rest of March, maintenance crews throughout Missouri are committed to repairing potholes with asphalt as quickly as possible after it’s reported. MoDOT will aggressively respond and patch potholes to keep state highways smooth and safe for Missouri motorists.

“We want to get asphalt in the hole as quickly as possible. If you report

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 8th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Regional News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply