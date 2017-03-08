Pitch for potholes

The Missouri Department of Transportation is kicking off an enhanced pothole repair initiative starting today. Through the rest of March, maintenance crews throughout Missouri are committed to repairing potholes with asphalt as quickly as possible after it’s reported. MoDOT will aggressively respond and patch potholes to keep state highways smooth and safe for Missouri motorists.

“We want to get asphalt in the hole as quickly as possible. If you report

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.