Pattonsburg Multi-Purpose Center

Wear your green for our St. Patrick’s Day Party during our Corned Beef & Cabbage luncheon on Friday, March 17. There will be a few “lucky charms” bestowed upon some of our lads and lassies that come in and our homebound clients! Take home a word game or two, some Irish lore and enjoy our “Blarney Punch” and other goodies. Everyone is invited.

Volunteers are needed to wipe down tables

