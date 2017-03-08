"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Limited amount of shingles vaccine at health department

The Daviess County Health Department has a very limited amount of shingles vaccine for the adult population 60 years of age or older.

Some of this vaccine was supplied by a government grant called Section-317. Eligibility for the shingles vaccines through the Section-317 grant include those who are uninsured and underinsured (insurance will not cover immunizations).

Once the doses the health department received from the Section-317 grant are given, the

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
