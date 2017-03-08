Deer workshop in Princeton

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free White-tailed Deer Management Workshop 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Country Wood banquet facility, 707 Grant St., in Princeton. This is a chance for landowners and property managers to learn about ways to boost white-tailed deer on their land.

Jason Severe, MDC resource forester, will discuss woodland management for deer. Conservation Agent Jim Palmer will talk about

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.