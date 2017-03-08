"Like" us on Facebook

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Auditor Galloway uncovers more than $2 million hidden “bonus” pay in University of Missouri System audit

On March 6, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a highly-critical report of the University of Missouri System. The audit reviewed management operations for the Board of Curators and system administration. Auditor Galloway described inappropriate bonus payments to top executives, including incentive payments, luxury vehicle allowances and other compensation not included in published salaries. She also found a former administrator continued receiving his six-figure salary long after resigning from his

