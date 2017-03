Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Work on Gallatin water plant underway Gallatin City Administrator Tony Stonecypher says that Ross Construction cleared the brush from the water plant site last week and was digging out the backwash basins. The contractor has removed a lot of rock. However, the amount of rock is what was expected. This week, the contractor continues to expand the dirt work and some plumbing and drain work is going in.