There will be rivers to cross

Lawrence (L.D.) Jefferson sailed out of New York City on his 21st birthday, May 30, with about 20,000 other service men aboard the Queen Elizabeth.

They landed in Scotland on D-Day, June 7, 1944. They took a train to England and got their equipment ready to go over. They went by way of Portsmouth, England, across the English Channel to Utah Beach in France in late July.

