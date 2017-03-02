"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Patrol seeks trooper applicants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premiere law enforcement agency, is testing for new troopers. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply, and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri.

Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 106th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on Jan. 8, 2018. The application deadline is April 10, 2017.

