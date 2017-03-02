"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Old Town Cemetery meeting

Old Town Cemetery in Pattonsburg will hold an organization meeting at 10 a.m. on March 18 at the Multi-Purpose Center in Pattonsburg. The meeting is for the purpose of electing board members and to plan for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery for the following year. Anyone with family members or friends buried in the cemetery or interested in a gravesite at the cemetery, please attend this meeting.

