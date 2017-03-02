"Like" us on Facebook

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Local Church Women United provide scholarships to NCMC students

Pictured are, from left, Celia Vaughn, representing Grundy County Church Women United, Ashlin Nichols of Milan, Robin Dennert of Trenton, Teresa Cross, NCMC Director of Development, Jamie Kottwitz of Jamesport,  Lacey Petrone of Trenton, and Margaret Ann Rice, representing Grundy County Church Women United. Not pictured: Anna Reeter of Trenton and Emily Vandever of Trenton.

The local Church Women United organization has donated profits from the operation of the Trenton

March 2nd, 2017

