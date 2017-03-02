Daviess Central hires new dispatcher

Kathy Simpson, who recently retired from her position as a radio operator with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was hired as part-time dispatcher for Daviess County Central 911. Ms. Simpson began Feb. 1. She received the current starting salary with retirement option.

The lid to the generator was repaired.

The board carried a motion that only full-time employees will receive IRA benefits.

The Years of Service Salary

