"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Daviess Central hires new dispatcher

Kathy Simpson, who recently retired from her position as a radio operator with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, was hired as part-time dispatcher for Daviess County Central 911. Ms. Simpson began Feb. 1. She received the current starting salary with retirement option.

The lid to the generator was repaired.

The board carried a motion that only full-time employees will receive IRA benefits.

The Years of Service Salary

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 2nd, 2017 | Category: Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply