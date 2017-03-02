Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

David Reece Hulet 1948-2017 Old Town Cemetery meeting » Cattle drivers in Daviess County By Dave Stark The grass of the Great Plains, upon which buffaloes had grazed for thousands of years, proved to be equally good food for cattle. Government land purchased from the Indians was without fences and until 1875, when barbed wire first came into use, private land was also mostly without fences. The tall grass part of the Plains extended across northern Missouri, Illinois and into Indiana to Indian Town Please subscribe or log in to access full content.