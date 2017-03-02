Cattle drivers in Daviess County

By Dave Stark
The grass of the Great Plains, upon which buffaloes had grazed for thousands of years, proved to be equally good food for cattle. Government land purchased from the Indians was without fences and until 1875, when barbed wire first came into use, private land was also mostly without fences. The tall grass part of the Plains extended across northern Missouri, Illinois and into Indiana to Indian Town
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.