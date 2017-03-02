"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

HELP WANTED:

Graphics Designer/Customer Service. Full time weekdays only, paid vacation. Must multi-task with willingness and ability to learn quickly. People skills required. Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop, phone etiquette necessary. Email resume, including wage history, to [email protected] at Gallatin Publishing Co., 609B South Main.

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Cattle drivers in Daviess County

By Dave Stark

The grass of the Great Plains, upon which buffaloes had grazed for thousands of years, proved to be equally good food for cattle. Government land purchased from the Indians was without fences and until 1875, when barbed wire first came into use, private land was also mostly without fences. The tall grass part of the Plains extended across northern Missouri, Illinois and into Indiana to Indian Town

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
March 2nd, 2017 | Category: Historic | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply