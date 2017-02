Gerald York 1932-2017

A private graveside service for Gerald York will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen Cemetery or to Three Rivers Hospice, c/o Brown Funeral Home, Cameron.

Gerald W. York, 84, Cameron, died on Feb. 20, 2017.

He was born March 17, 1932, the son of Lloyd and Ruby (Stevens) York.

He attended school in Eagleville.

He served in the Air Force from 1952-1956.

