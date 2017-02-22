"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

North Daviess offers contract, accepts resignation

A one-year principal contract was offered to Tim Harding, high school principal, for next school year during the Feb. 13 meeting of the North Daviess Board of Education. A part-time high school counseling contract was offered to Connie Ward. The board accepted a resignation from Daniel Weese.

The 2017-2018 school calendar was approved, and mandatory policy updates were adopted.

Attendance is at 95.36% with enrollment at 79. A social awareness

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 22nd, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply