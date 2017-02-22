North Daviess offers contract, accepts resignation

A one-year principal contract was offered to Tim Harding, high school principal, for next school year during the Feb. 13 meeting of the North Daviess Board of Education. A part-time high school counseling contract was offered to Connie Ward. The board accepted a resignation from Daniel Weese.

The 2017-2018 school calendar was approved, and mandatory policy updates were adopted.

Attendance is at 95.36% with enrollment at 79. A social awareness

