Middle School band students excel at Maryville

The Gallatin Middle School sent 22 band students to the Northwest Missouri State University Junior High Music Contest on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The students have been taking music lessons and practicing their solos and ensembles since early December. Students participated in a total of 21 events and earned outstanding and exemplary ratings. Outstanding Rating (II): Riley Dutro, clarinet. Exemplary Rating (I): Ella Bradford, flute; Courtney Crose, flute; Elle Copple,

February 22nd, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

