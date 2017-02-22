Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Six Bulldogs land spots on GRC Eastern Division honor squad Pattonsburg HS Science Olympiad does well at regional » GHS offers contracts, accepts resignation The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education voted during a closed session of their Feb. 15 meeting to offer contracts for the 2017-2018 school year to Barron Gann, activities director and ISS instructor; Tiffany Otto, middle school principal; Toni Cox, elementary principal; Becky Morris, special education director; and Brent Burke, high school principal. The resignation of Nicole Curtis as middle school head softball coach was accepted.