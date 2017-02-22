31 graduate D.A.R.E. program

Thirty-one Winston students are taking the D.A.R.E. pledge to stay off drugs as they graduate from the elementary 10-week D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program on Feb. 23 in the Winston School Cafeteria.

Under the direction of Gallatin Police Chief and D.A.R.E. Instructor Christopher “Mark” Richards, these students have learned the skills they need to avoid drugs, alcohol and violence. The classes include extensive role-playing with officers on practical ways

