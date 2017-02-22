"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

31 graduate D.A.R.E. program

Thirty-one Winston students are taking the D.A.R.E. pledge to stay off drugs as they graduate from the elementary 10-week D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program on Feb. 23 in the Winston School Cafeteria.

Under the direction of Gallatin Police Chief and D.A.R.E. Instructor Christopher “Mark” Richards, these students have learned the skills they need to avoid drugs, alcohol and violence. The classes include extensive role-playing with officers on practical ways

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 22nd, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply