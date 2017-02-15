The buzz on Endangered Species Act reform

by Shiloh Perry

During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the Fish and Wildlife Service listed the rusty patched bumblebee as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. While the FWS claims the listing will help protect the bee species, what does the first-ever addition of a bee species in the continental U.S. to the endangered species list mean?

It means that the rusty patched bumblebee, an important

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.