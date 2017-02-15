"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Students travel to the capitol

State Rep. J. Eggleston, left, met recently with educator Jayla Smith of Tri-County R-7 School at Jamesport, and students Chloe Simmons and Hayley Michael of Gallatin R-5 High School during Career Tech Education Day. While visiting at the state capitol, those from Daviess County discussed continued educational funding for programs such as FFA, FBLA and FCCLA with Rep. Eggleston who represents District 2 in the Missouri House. [Submitted photo]

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 15th, 2017 | Category: Clubs & Organizations, School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply