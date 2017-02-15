Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

A Valentine story — finding the perfect match Soccer Registration Due Friday » Students travel to the capitol State Rep. J. Eggleston, left, met recently with educator Jayla Smith of Tri-County R-7 School at Jamesport, and students Chloe Simmons and Hayley Michael of Gallatin R-5 High School during Career Tech Education Day. While visiting at the state capitol, those from Daviess County discussed continued educational funding for programs such as FFA, FBLA and FCCLA with Rep. Eggleston who represents District 2 in the Missouri House. [Submitted photo] Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related