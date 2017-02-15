"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Send your sweet tooth to the cookie booth

Troop 5100, a multi-level Girl Scout troop will be holding a drive-through cookie booth at the Winston Pit Stop on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon, according to Melissa Batson, Girl Scout Troop Leader in Winston.

The drive-through cookie booth is something new to the Girl Scouts and will help them practice the five skills need to successfully sell cookies (and manage our nation’s corporations!) – goal setting,

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 15th, 2017 | Category: Clubs & Organizations, Community News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply