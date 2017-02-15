Missouri picks up another win, trying to generate momentum

By Benjamin Herrold

After ending its school-record losing streak, Missouri basketball put together a fairly encouraging week, losing by only three, 76-73, at Texas A&M on Wednesday and roaring to a 72-52 home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Texas A&M is having a down year, but coming that close to a road win is noteworthy for Missouri (7-17, 2-10 in SEC play), which has lost an astounding 32 straight road

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.