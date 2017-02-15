"Like" us on Facebook

Capitol Perspectives: Remembering the flamboyant ‘Boom Boom’ Bailey

by Phill Brooks

I recently ran into one of the most entertaining and inspiring officials I’ve covered in the statehouse — Wendell Bailey.

Reporters gave him the nickname “Boom Boom” for his self-described “tub-thumping” campaign for state treasurer in 1984. He’d bring to rallies a metal wash tub he’d bang to get attention.

It sure got my attention. I had more fun covering his campaign than I can remember. “Joyous”

February 15th, 2017 | Category: Opinion

