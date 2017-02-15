A Valentine story — finding the perfect match

In 2013, Donald Burns, now 69, a retired MoDOT employee and farmer who lives south of Pattonsburg, had to have a creatinine test before his diabetic medication could be renewed. A creatinine test measures how well the kidneys are working.

The test revealed Donald had Stage 4 kidney disease.

“The doctor was alarmed and we were panicked,” said his wife Kathy.

By Stage 4, severe kidney damage has already happened.

