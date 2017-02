Memories stand their ground long after buildings fall down…growing up on a Lickfork farm

Written by Sammy Evans

The Evans family, consisting of my parents Ben and Ada and seven of us children (sisters, Lena Mae, Violet and Rosealee (Boyd Carpenter) and brothers, Floyd, James and Jack) were all born in the Lickfork neighborhood in southeast Daviess County and lived there for many years.

My great-grandfather built a large two-story house that stood on a knoll on the east side of the road, just

